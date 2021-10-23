Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 417,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Oracle worth $703,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.