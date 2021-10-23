Orbs Achieves Market Cap of $277.62 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $277.62 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00204604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

