Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $708.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

