Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

