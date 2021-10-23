PAC Global Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00154660 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006433 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.58 or 0.00635976 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

