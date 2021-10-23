Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.69. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 7,506 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.