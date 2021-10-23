Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.
In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PKG opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
