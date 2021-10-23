PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post $71.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE PAR opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

