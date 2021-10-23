Parachute Hits One Day Trading Volume of $189,702.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $189,702.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

