PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 7.3% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. PARSIQ has a market cap of $87.34 million and $608,891.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00483749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.55 or 0.01053469 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 126,018,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.