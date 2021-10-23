PayBX Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010619 BTC.

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

