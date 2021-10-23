PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,507,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of PayPal worth $1,605,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $240.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,170,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,470. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

