PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $52.60 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.