PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

