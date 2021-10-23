Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $649.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

