pEOS Reaches Market Cap of $5.30 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $4.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.78 or 0.99684148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.80 or 0.06634449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021855 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

