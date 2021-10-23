PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) versus Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Critical Contrast

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PFSweb alerts:

This table compares PFSweb and Zhihu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.81 -$5.50 million N/A N/A Zhihu $207.23 million 26.34 -$79.32 million N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05% Zhihu N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PFSweb and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zhihu 0 0 5 0 3.00

PFSweb currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.48%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $14.65, suggesting a potential upside of 50.72%. Given Zhihu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than PFSweb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zhihu beats PFSweb on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment; customer care and order to cash service; and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.