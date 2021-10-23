Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

PECO stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

