PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PHX Minerals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of PHX Minerals worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.