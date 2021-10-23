Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,216,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,010,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $218,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

