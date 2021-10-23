PlayFuel (PLF) Market Cap Hits $2.14 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00207941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010610 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

