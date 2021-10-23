PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post sales of $73.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.70 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $295.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $154,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYPS stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

