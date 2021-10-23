Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,429.97

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,429.97 ($18.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,377.50 ($18.00). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,393 ($18.20), with a volume of 290,466 shares changing hands.

PLUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

