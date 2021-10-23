Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Points International by 0.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOM opened at $17.20 on Friday. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.