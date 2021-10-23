Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Polaris worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 13,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of PII opened at $126.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

