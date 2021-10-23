Polkamon Hits Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00105225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,084.76 or 0.99974841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.22 or 0.06659922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021909 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

