Polker Market Capitalization Tops $9.59 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,376.33 or 1.00096552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.70 or 0.06659959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021875 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.