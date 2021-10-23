Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.94. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,450 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals.

