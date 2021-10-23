PolypuX Trading 57.4% Higher This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $66,022.64 and approximately $4,227.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00071886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,122.42 or 0.99866377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.13 or 0.06550412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021873 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

