Portland General Electric to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,540,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

