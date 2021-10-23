Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.01. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,110 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.48 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.