Powerledger Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $170.23 million and $9.43 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00205429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00103039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010689 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 458,185,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars.

