Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 23.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 20.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $133.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

