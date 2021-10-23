Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,395 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average is $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

