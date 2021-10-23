Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,094 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $324.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock valued at $878,870,275 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

