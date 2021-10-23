Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

