Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 26,758 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

