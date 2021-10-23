Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,055,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,629,000 after buying an additional 420,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

