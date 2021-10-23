Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $664.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $665.46. The company has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

