Premier Asset Management LLC Has $33.18 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

