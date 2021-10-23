Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Perion Network worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.84 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.