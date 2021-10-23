Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,101,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in CME Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after buying an additional 491,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

