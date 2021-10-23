Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 353.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $436,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,537,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

