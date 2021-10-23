Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,635 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Lennar makes up about 2.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

