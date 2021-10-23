Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 79,343 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 79,343 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.