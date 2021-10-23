Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.30

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 111.80 ($1.46). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.45), with a volume of 1,610,710 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

