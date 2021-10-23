Premier, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of PINC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. Premier has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

