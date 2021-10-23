Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.76

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.76 and traded as high as C$14.26. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 395,586 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -77.29.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1239972 EPS for the current year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

