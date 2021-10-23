ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ProPetro worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ProPetro by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.20 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

