ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Trading 2.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $16.78. 39,765,378 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.